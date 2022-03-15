Ramadan 2022 in UAE: 33-day Sharjah festival to offer deals and discounts to shoppers

It will also feature plenty of interesting activities.

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 7:33 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 7:34 AM

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced the 32nd "Sharjah Ramadan Festival" -- will kick off on April 2 and conclude on May 4, 2022.

Organised by the SCCI in cooperation with local government departments, bodies, institutions and the private sector, the 33-day event will offer shoppers and visitors wonderful deals, exciting discounts. It will also feature plenty of interesting activities across various regions and cities of Sharjah during the holy month.

The 32nd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival comes a while after the SCCI launched an integrated strategy under the theme "Sharjah Offers", which includes innovative plans for managing and organizing marketing offers organized by the chamber throughout the year.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the oldest commercial and tourism events at the state level, as it annually includes many marketing, entertainment, heritage, historical, artistic and religious activities and events, with its activities covering all cities Suburbs of the Emirate of Sharjah