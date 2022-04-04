Ramadan 2022 in Dubai: Free nol cards, thousands of Iftar meals; RTA announces charity drives

The initiatives target a wide range of community segments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 2:08 PM

Distributing over 1,000 Iftar meals daily; pre-paid nol cards to buy rations; and facilitating fresh breads among needy families are among the several community initiatives organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiatives target a wide range of community segments such as bus drivers, workers, delivery bike and truck drivers, orphans and low-income families.

Meals-on-wheels

According to Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, the meals-on-wheels initiative will provide 30,000 meals during the holy month — about 1,000 per day.

Nol cards

‘Ramadan Rations’, held in conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, will see prepaid nol cards distributed to low-income families. These can be used for shopping at major retail stores to meet the needs of recipients during the holy month.

Fresh breads

‘Sabil Bread’, a project of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, provides free fresh bread to needy families and workers through smart devices in 10 districts of Dubai.

The RTA’s role is to look after the device at Al Quoz through its ‘charity purse’.

