Ramadan 2022 in Dubai: Free nol cards, thousands of Iftar meals; RTA announces charity drives

The 32nd edition of the 33-day event has been launched on Sunday
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Distributing over 1,000 Iftar meals daily; pre-paid nol cards to buy rations; and facilitating fresh breads among needy families are among the several community initiatives organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) during the holy month of Ramadan.
The initiatives target a wide range of community segments such as bus drivers, workers, delivery bike and truck drivers, orphans and low-income families.
According to Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, the meals-on-wheels initiative will provide 30,000 meals during the holy month — about 1,000 per day.
‘Ramadan Rations’, held in conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, will see prepaid nol cards distributed to low-income families. These can be used for shopping at major retail stores to meet the needs of recipients during the holy month.
‘Sabil Bread’, a project of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, provides free fresh bread to needy families and workers through smart devices in 10 districts of Dubai.
The RTA’s role is to look after the device at Al Quoz through its ‘charity purse’.
