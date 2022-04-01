Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Holy month to begin on April 2

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 7:40 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 7:46 PM

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in the UAE, authorities have announced.

Therefore, today, April 1, will be the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2.

The moon-sighting committee had convened today after the Maghrib prayer.

