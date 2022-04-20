Ramadan 2022: Foods to tackle PCOS/PCOD for fasting women

The event is also an annual occasion to announce the launch of several vital charity initiatives
Ramadan 2022
Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a common reproductive endocrine problem affecting women mostly of child-bearing age. It manifests through irregular menstrual cycle, insulin resistance, obesity and mood swings.
Ramadan fasting, which is a kind of time-restricted intermittent fasting, may benefit women who are overweight to improve their insulin resistance, lower body fat, reduce inflammation and support more effective weight loss.
Fasting can help manage PCOS symptoms due to overall energy deficit intake - which leads to efficient usage of stored fats for energy. Healthy choice of foods during Iftar and Suhoor, right portions, combined with resistance training result in greater loss of body fat and improved BMI.
• Low Glycemic Index foods such as whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.
• Fresh Fruits such as berries, avocado, pineapples, etc.
• Starchy vegetables and leafy greens
• Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel.
• Olive oil, flax seeds, pine nuts
• Refined carbohydrates such as pastries, white breads, cakes
• Fast food
• Sugary beverages, energy drinks,
• Processed meats such as salami, mortadella, sausages
• Excessive intake of red meat and solid fats such as butter, margarine, etc.
• Suhoor: Whole grain toast with avocado spread, poached egg, Banana, Green tea
• Iftar: Dates, lentil soup, fresh fruit salad topped with chiaa seeds and pine nuts
• Dinner: Mediterranean Buddha bowl (grilled sweet potato, roasted chick peas, beetroot, smoked salmon, rocket leaves with olive oil), Lemonade.
• Dessert: Fresh fruit yoghurt
Fahmida Jafry, clinical dietitian, Thumbay University Hsopital
