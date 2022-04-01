Ramadan 2022: First day of the holy month announced in some countries

Number of hours from call for Fajr prayer to sunset at the beginning of the month to reach 13 hours and 46 minutes
Some countries have announced the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Sultanate of Brunei confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Friday. Therefore, officials said Saturday, April 2, would be the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin from Sunday, April 3.
Malaysia and Indonesia also announced that the first day of the holy month would be April 3.
Meanwhile, the Imam Council of South Australia announced in a statement on Facebook that the crescent moon had been spotted and the holy month would begin from Saturday, April 2. Egypt also announced that the holy month would begin from April 2.
UAE's moon-sighting committee will meet today after the Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
The committee held a meeting under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, along with a number of senior officials.
