Ramadan 2022: Dubai records 6214 accidents since the beginning of holy month

During Eid holidays authorities to intensified security patrols

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:44 PM

Over 6,200 accidents have been recorded during the first 25 days of Ramadan, Dubai Police said.

Colonel Turki bin Faris, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Operations, said the Command and Control Center received 508,509 traffic reports during the same period.

With the Eid Al Fitr holidays approaching, bin Faris urged motorists to avoid responding to greeting messages and phone calls and keep an eye on the roads.

During Eid, intensified security patrols will be dispatched across the Emirate to catch violators.

On the first week of Ramadan, Dubai Police reported an increase in traffic accidents compared to last year.

The force attributed the rising accidents to reckless driving and speeding due to fatigue and fasting.

Authorities urged motorists to abide by the traffic rules to maintain road safety during the week-long festivities.

