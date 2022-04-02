UAE

Ramadan 2022: Dubai announces revised timings for public parks, attractions

The changed operating hours are meant to help families spend more time together

File
File

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 4:51 PM

Dubai Municipality has announced a change in timings for public parks and recreational facilities this Ramadan.

The updated operating hours are so the public can enjoy "time with families and friends during the holy month", the authority tweeted.

The new timings are:

  • Mushrif National Park - 12pm to 10pm
  • Al Safa Park Zabeel Park - 12pm to 10pm
  • Al Khor Park - 9am to 10pm
  • Al Mamzar Park - 8am to 10pm
  • Residential parks squares and lakes - 8 AM to 1 AM
  • Mountain track - 6am to 5:30pm
  • Dubai Frame - 11am to 7pm
  • Quranic Park - 10am to 10pm
  • Glass House Cave of Miracles - 11am to 7pm
  • Children's city: 9am until 4pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 4pm (Saturday and Sunday)
  • Dubai Safari Park 10am to 6pm, 6pm to 12pm

