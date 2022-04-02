Ramadan 2022: Dubai announces revised timings for public parks, attractions

The changed operating hours are meant to help families spend more time together

By Web Desk Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 4:51 PM

Dubai Municipality has announced a change in timings for public parks and recreational facilities this Ramadan.

The updated operating hours are so the public can enjoy "time with families and friends during the holy month", the authority tweeted.

The new timings are:

Mushrif National Park - 12pm to 10pm

Al Safa Park Zabeel Park - 12pm to 10pm

Al Khor Park - 9am to 10pm

Al Mamzar Park - 8am to 10pm

Residential parks squares and lakes - 8 AM to 1 AM

Mountain track - 6am to 5:30pm

Dubai Frame - 11am to 7pm

Quranic Park - 10am to 10pm

Glass House Cave of Miracles - 11am to 7pm

Children's city: 9am until 4pm (Monday to Friday), 11am to 4pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Dubai Safari Park 10am to 6pm, 6pm to 12pm

