Ramadan 2022: Celebrating the revelation of the Holy Quran

The Holy Quran was sent down for the first time on Laylat Al Qadr

File photo

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 10:36 AM

The Holy Quran says: “It was the month of Ramadan in which the Quran was revealed as guidance for humanity and a self-evident proof of that guidance, and as the standard by which to discern the true from the false.” (Quran, 2:185).

Striving to spend the month reciting and listening to the Holy Quran carries big rewards. As for reciting it, the Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Whoever reads a letter from the Book of Allah, he will have a reward, and this reward will be multiplied by 10. I am not saying that ‘Alif, Laam, Meem’ is a letter, rather I am saying that ‘Alif’ is a letter, ‘Laam’ is a letter and ‘Meem’ is a letter.” (Tirmidhi, 2910)

It was on the Night of Power, Laylat Al Qadr, in the month of Ramadan that the Holy Quran was sent down for the first time. It is the month of Ramadan that Allah has honoured us by revealing the Holy Quran. Because of this strong relationship between the Quran and the holy month, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) used to read the holy book to Archangel Jibreel every Ramadan.

The Holy Quran represents the culmination of all other earlier Revealed Books. Besides the guidelines and commands on spirituality, worship and a manual on the way of life, there are many verses in the Quran that can be used as foundations for different branches of knowledge.

The holy book is a manual for our lives that we must not only read but also implement.

The last of the Revealed Books, the Holy Quran is the first religious book in the world that requires belief in other revelations, as part of its faith.

ALSO READ:

It is the only Revealed Book whose text stands pure and uncorrupted today. Allah says: “If the whole of mankind and jinns were to gather together to produce the like of this Holy Quran, they could not produce the like thereof, even if they backed up each other with help and support.” (17:88).

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “The best amongst you is he who learns the Holy Quran and teaches it.” (Bukhari, Abu Dawood and Tirmidhi).

reporters@khaleejtimes.com