Ramadan 2022: 948 runaway maids arrested in Dubai during the holy month

The house helps choose to escape from their sponsors to work at different places under fake names

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:30 PM

Dubai Police arrested 948 runaway domestic workers of different nationalities since the beginning of Ramadan as part of a campaign to crack down on illegal recruitment.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said the recruitment of domestic workers increases during the holy month of Ramadan. However, the crackdown on violations continues throughout the year.

"Runway domestic workers can pose a security risk to society and their employing families. They choose to escape from their sponsors to work at different households under fake names and without legal documents and get paid hourly to increase their income in a short period," added Salem.

He warned the public against hiring absconding domestic helpers, especially during Eid, and urged reporting them immediately to ensure public safety. "It can be difficult to track absconding helpers in case a crime is committed, which is why families can be put at risk," said Salem.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recently warned families against hiring domestic workers from unlicensed recruitment agencies.

Private recruitment offices are allowed to offer domestic workers on hire only after obtaining a license from the ministry upon meeting certain conditions.