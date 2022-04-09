Ramadan 2020: Reviving your liver with a healthy Iftar

The contribution will help underprivileged communities in 50 countries
Research has shown that Ramadan fasting improves BMI, blood cholesterol and sugar levels.
Fatty liver is a growing health problem in today’s times due to high intake of refined sugars, trans fats and a sedentary lifestyle. Skipping Suhoor can greatly bring down the benefits of fasting. The liver and kidney are the major organs involved in the detox process.
During the second phase of Ramadan, the body:
• Stops storing fat and the focus is directed to burn fat for energy
• Less glucose is converted to fat and this prevents fat from clogging the liver
• Liver becomes efficient in detoxing itself and the entire body
Iftar to detox fatty liver:
Dates/figs 2-3 with hydration 300ml- 700ml plain water
Rehydrate:
Decaffeinated café latte or mochaccino OR one grapefruit OR chilled green tea with lemon and mint
Warm starter: Roasted garlic cauliflower thyme soup (1 small bowl)
Appetizer: Baked sweet potato fritters (use egg, breadcrumbs, oregano for batter)
Main course: Chicken fajitas (brown kubooz or homemade wholegrain wraps, broccoli, bell peppers, onion, pineapple, walnuts, spinach etc)
Mixed bean salad (¾ cup)
Dessert: 1 cup of mixed berries with milk thistle tea (1 cup) OR cocoa avocado mousse (½ cup)
Slowly sip 700ml to 1,000ml to achieve hydration for the day.
