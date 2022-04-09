Ramadan 2020: Reviving your liver with a healthy Iftar

Fasting improves BMI, blood cholesterol and sugar levels.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:45 PM

Research has shown that Ramadan fasting improves BMI, blood cholesterol and sugar levels.

Fatty liver is a growing health problem in today’s times due to high intake of refined sugars, trans fats and a sedentary lifestyle. Skipping Suhoor can greatly bring down the benefits of fasting. The liver and kidney are the major organs involved in the detox process.

During the second phase of Ramadan, the body:

• Stops storing fat and the focus is directed to burn fat for energy

• Less glucose is converted to fat and this prevents fat from clogging the liver

• Liver becomes efficient in detoxing itself and the entire body

Iftar to detox fatty liver:

Dates/figs 2-3 with hydration 300ml- 700ml plain water

Rehydrate:

Decaffeinated café latte or mochaccino OR one grapefruit OR chilled green tea with lemon and mint

Warm starter: Roasted garlic cauliflower thyme soup (1 small bowl)

Appetizer: Baked sweet potato fritters (use egg, breadcrumbs, oregano for batter)

Main course: Chicken fajitas (brown kubooz or homemade wholegrain wraps, broccoli, bell peppers, onion, pineapple, walnuts, spinach etc)

Mixed bean salad (¾ cup)

Dessert: 1 cup of mixed berries with milk thistle tea (1 cup) OR cocoa avocado mousse (½ cup)

Slowly sip 700ml to 1,000ml to achieve hydration for the day.