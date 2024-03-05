'Lower prices than 2023': UAE retailers slash costs ahead of Ramadan, offer discounts up to 80%

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

UAE retailers have launched multiple offers and campaigns such as price-locks, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), additional discounts through bank cards, win cars in raffles, gift cards worth Dh5,000, in addition to promising “prices lower than last year” during the holy month of Ramadan.

Both private and government-backed hypermarket operators and retailers are offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on thousands of essentials for the month-long period, totalling more than Dh100 million.

As per the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Ramadan is expected to commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

In addition to e-commerce players Amazon and Noon, hypermarkets are also running special offers and discounts on both platforms — online as well as brick-and-mortar outlets.

Majid Al Futtaim-owned Carrefour announced the 'Prices Lower Than Last Year' Ramadan campaign, cutting prices up to 50 per cent across 5,000 items including daily essentials, fresh food, kitchen appliances, electronics and more.

It locked the price of 100 essential items including rice, milk, and oil, among others and also claimed that 100 core essentials will be priced lower than last year as it allocated Dh50 million to ensure that these products are accessible to shoppers. It claimed that oil and milk would be available at the lowest prices in the market.

“Our priority during the month is to ensure customers can access healthy, nutritious and quality food at affordable prices. Our team has diligently set prices lower than last year this Ramadan. We have also planned for various charitable initiatives, to truly embody the giving spirit of Ramadan,” said Bertrand Loumaye, country manager UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Moreover, Carrefour’s private label will stock over 2,200 products, 60 per cent of which are produced in the UAE.

Bejoy Thomas, director for FMCG at Safeer, said they launched special offers on more than 600 products with over 50 per cent discounts “to meet every household need".

He said: “Safeer has taken all necessary precautions to ensure availability overcoming the difficulties in the supply chain due to the regional geopolitical issues like the Red Sea blockade. Keep track of Safeer’s weekly price busters and take advantage of the offers of the world’s finest brands and fresh products,” Thomas added.

Another hypermarket operator Lulu Group has also announced Ramadan savings of up to 70 per cent on a number of essentials such as poultry, fresh and frozen food, cooking oil, rice, pulses, spices, dairy products and cooking wares among others.

Apart from private retailers, government-backed cooperatives have also announced joining the campaign, slashing prices of thousands of products up to 75 per cent.

Dubai-based Union Coop discounted prices of 4,000 between 50 per cent to 75 per cent for the holy month.

In addition, it locked prices of 2,000 products as well as additional discounts on certain products for its Tamayaz cardholders.

Also, 14 new cars are to be awarded to shoppers in Dubai in raffle draws during the campaign.

Sharjah Cooperative Society has allocated Dh35 million and reduced prices of nearly 10,000 items with 80 per cent of them being essential food products. It cut prices by up to 75 per cent on key grocery items such as cooking oil, flour, rice etc.

The campaign also features grand giveaways, including two Suzuki Dzire cars each week, 30 furniture gift cards valued at Dh5,000 each and 32 shopping gift cards worth Dh1,000, for shoppers spending Dh300 or more.

E-commerce player Amazon has also announced discounts of up to 70 per cent, featuring thousands of deals across every product category, including Amazon Fresh, home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and electronics, across top local, regional, and international brands including Tilda Basmati Rice, Nespresso, Black+Decker, and Nutrichef. Customers will also be able to shop Ramadan Sale deals across international items from Amazon US and Amazon UK via the Amazon Global Store on Amazon.ae while enjoying free delivery options.

“Ramadan is one of the most meaningful times of year in the region and we are able to play our part in helping customers save both time and money. We want to make life easier for customers, as they prepare for Ramadan, so they can take more time to enjoy this time of the year with family and friends,” said Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Shoppers can save up to 70 per cent on fresh fruits and vegetables, up to 42 per cent on cooking essentials, up to 50 per cent on digital air fryers, up to 46 per cent on coffee machines, up to 31 per cent on gas cookers, up to 41 per cent on tablets and laptops, up to 33 per cent on TVs.

Noon.com has also announced up to 70 per cent off during Ramadan on a range of products such as food, electronics and many other products.

