Look: UAE leaders share rare photos, celebrate family over Eid Al Fitr break

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Hamdan share snapshots on social media

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 8:52 PM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 9:40 PM

It’s all about family for UAE Rulers this Eid Al Fitr. Like several residents who got together with their loved ones during the 9-day break this year, the royals too seem to have enjoyed treasured moments with family members to mark the occasion as well as underscore the importance of family time.

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday shared a rare photo that offered a glimpse of the same.

In it, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, can be seen surrounded by 23 of the youngest members of his family. Captioned simply with the hashtag 'Family', the post shows some of the youngsters are in their teens, while others are adorable tots carried by their siblings. All of them are dressed in traditional attire or festive wear.

The UAE VP is not alone in sharing a family snapshot this Eid.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also shared rare photos with his grandchildren on social media.

"The opportunity to spend holidays and festive occasions with family, and especially with our children and grandchildren who remain an endless source of happiness and joy, is truly one of God’s greatest gifts and a cherished aspect of our culture and heritage," he said in his post.

