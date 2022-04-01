Look: Special telescopes set up atop UAE's Jebel Jais to spot Ramadan crescent

If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from tomorrow.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 7:05 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 7:06 PM

The International Astronomy Centre has set up special telescopes atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, in Ras Al Khaimah to spot the crescent moon.

If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from Saturday, April 2.

The centre shared photos of special equipment being set up atop the mountain, which towers at an altitude of 1,900 metres above sea level.

The UAE moon-sighting committee had earlier announced it would meet tonight (Friday, April 1) after the Maghrib prayer.