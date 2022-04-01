Look: Special telescopes set up atop UAE's Jebel Jais to spot Ramadan crescent

Inspectors are out to ensure foodstuffs are transported, stored, prepared and displayed properly
The International Astronomy Centre has set up special telescopes atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, in Ras Al Khaimah to spot the crescent moon.
If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from Saturday, April 2.
The centre shared photos of special equipment being set up atop the mountain, which towers at an altitude of 1,900 metres above sea level.
The UAE moon-sighting committee had earlier announced it would meet tonight (Friday, April 1) after the Maghrib prayer.
Only permitted government and licensed entities are allowed to have tents
Iftar tents have been set up at various locations in the Emirate, including mosques and homes following approval from authorities
Number of hours from call for Fajr prayer to sunset at the beginning of the month to reach 13 hours and 46 minutes
Company provides safety tips in a video produced in Arabic, English and Urdu
Plan covers collection of solid waste, public sanitation work, pest control and impounding of stray animals.
Employees will work from 9am till 2.30pm Monday to Thursday.
All Sharia courts in the country will provide the committee with any evidence of the sighting of the crescent
