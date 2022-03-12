Look: Sheikha Alyazia celebrates spirit of Ramadan with jewellery collection

The capsule is inspired by members of the royal family

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 12:22 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM

A Ramadan capsule collection of jewellery inspired by Royal family members has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi.

Al Fardan Jewellery revealed the elegant capsule necklace created in collaboration with Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Sheikha Hamda bint Khalifa bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

The medallion, chosen as a hero piece of the collection, is adorned with Sheikha Alyazia’s personal handwriting, which includes religious prayers to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

The capsule – aptly named ‘With Relatives’ – is reflective of Ramadan’s spirit of bringing families together, sharing positivity and the art of gifting.

“The theme of light is broad and continuous, especially for the holy month of Ramadan. Traditional mosque lamps in combination with a perplex of tile-like aesthetic gives a form to light, materialised by use of Arabic letters on the double-sided piece of jewellery,” Sheikha Alyazia said.

Sheikha Alyazia’s artistic vision is well-projected and celebrated through her art works that capture elements of her heritage and modernity.

“Through this art, I wanted to shed light on the traditional culture and produce an art piece that represents the preservation of Emirati pride, individuality and identity in an ever-changing globalised world.”

The collection is displayed at Al Fardan Jewellery’s flagship boutique inaugurated at Nation Towers Mall.

Iulia Al Fardan, general manager, Al Fardan Jewellery, said: “We’ve designed the store as a truly immersive experience that reflects Al Fardan’s lineage and our philosophy of celebrating life’s most important moments.”

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Group, added: “The new store marks another milestone among Al Fardan Jewellery brands portfolio in UAE.”