Look: Ramadan's crescent moon as seen from UAE

The crescent moon was sighted in the Emirates on Friday evening
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
The International Astronomy Centre has shared images of the crescent moon signalling the beginning of the holy month.
The first image was taken from the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, at 8am. The moon was 12 degrees from the sun.
The second image was taken at 11.30am from the seal astronomical observatory in Abu Dhabi. The moon was 13 degrees from the sun.
The holy month of Ramadan began today, April 2.
The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, unlike the Gregorian calendar.
The moon-sighting committee had met after the Maghrib prayer.
Today, April 1, was the last day of the month of Shaaban.
If spotted tonight, the crescent would mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from tomorrow.
