Look: 7 UAE places where Iftar cannons are fired this Ramadan

Many children are inspired by family and surroundings to fast at early age
Khaleej Times brings snapshots of a time-honoured tradition that is highly popular even to this day.
Firing cannons during the holy month of Ramadan has been a practice in the UAE since the early 1960s. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are given to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr
Here we list seven places where the tradition is held in all its glory:
The firing of Iftar cannons has been a tradition even before the formation of the UAE.
It also takes place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
With a sound range of 170 decibels, the firing of Ramadan cannons can be heard as far as 10 km away.
Placed in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, this is the newest addition to the Iftar cannon firing line-up
Residents look forward to the single shots fired every day to mark the end of fasting. Expatriates describe it not only as a nice experience but also a good opportunity to understand and be immersed in the Emirati culture.
Police officers administer the Iftar cannon firing. As per protocol, one officer orders the formation, one passes a blank cartridge, and then another one loads and triggers the cannon.
Every day during the holy month, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.
ALSO READ:
Many children are inspired by family and surroundings to fast at early age
Campaign aims to provide a food safety net for world’s most underprivileged populations
The easy-to-make noodle soup is served widely during iftar in Uzbekistan
If you’re concerned about your sugar intake this Ramadan, these 3 easy sugar-free recipes will have you looking forward to Iftar.
Earlier this year, a step-by-step guide was announced for food waste reduction in buffets, restaurants and canteens
For busy Suhoor mornings, try out one of these simple, yummy no-meat recipes that will keep you energised all day long!
Many of them feel this year's holy month is special as it coincides with Lent, a time when several Christians also fast
Rahma talks about her transition and how she found her peace Islam