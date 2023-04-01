Look: 7 UAE places where Iftar cannons are fired this Ramadan

Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are given to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr

File photos / supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 8:17 PM

Khaleej Times brings snapshots of a time-honoured tradition that is highly popular even to this day.

Firing cannons during the holy month of Ramadan has been a practice in the UAE since the early 1960s. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are given to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr

Here we list seven places where the tradition is held in all its glory:

1. Burj Park

The firing of Iftar cannons has been a tradition even before the formation of the UAE.

2. Uptown Mirdiff

It also takes place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

3. Festival City

With a sound range of 170 decibels, the firing of Ramadan cannons can be heard as far as 10 km away.

4. Expo City

Placed in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, this is the newest addition to the Iftar cannon firing line-up

5. Satwa Big Mosque

Residents look forward to the single shots fired every day to mark the end of fasting. Expatriates describe it not only as a nice experience but also a good opportunity to understand and be immersed in the Emirati culture.

6. Sharjah

Police officers administer the Iftar cannon firing. As per protocol, one officer orders the formation, one passes a blank cartridge, and then another one loads and triggers the cannon.

7. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Every day during the holy month, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.

ALSO READ: