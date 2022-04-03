Let us make a resolution this Ramadan to go green

We need to inculcate a positive change in our attitude towards the planet

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 12:20 AM

As we are into the beginning of Ramadan, it’s time to reflect on the effects of climate change and the connection of the environment with Ramadan.

We need a paradigm shift to a lifestyle that’s environment-friendly, non-polluting, non-wasteful and saves natural resources. Let us make a resolution this Ramadan to go green. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) declared: “The world is beautiful and verdant, and verily God, be He exalted, has made you stewards in it, and He sees how you acquit yourselves”. (Saheeh Muslim: 2742)

While fasting is the key element of the holy month, there is a need to be more aware of the universal principles of mercy, compassion and respect for the earth that our faith advocates and asks us to implement.

In Islam, man’s relation to the earth is seen as that of a custodian who’s mainly responsible for improving the quality of life and guaranteeing a healthy environment. “Now, behold! Your Lord said to the angels: I am placing upon the earth a human successor to steward it.” (Quran, 2:30)

Water and electricity consumption is high in mosques because worshippers spend more time there during Ramadan. It’s certainly rewarding to spend more time in mosques, especially in Ramadan, but mosque authorities should think of using energy-efficient LED lights and solar panels for electricity.

Water-saving techniques should be incorporated at ablution points, and there should be awareness about using less water while making ablution.

Food is another aspect that can make Ramadan truly green. Though Suhoor (special meal eaten before dawn) is usually light, it is Iftar and dinner that people focus more on. Reducing food wastage, eating in moderation and using disposable plates at communal Iftars are some of the common habits that we must inculcate.

Another issue seen during Ramadan is extravagant shopping towards the end of the month. Though it is the Prophet’s (PBUH) advice to wear new clothes if one can afford them, people tend to shop more than what is required. We need to know that our consumption patterns affect the world around us.

Let us resolve from this Ramadan onwards to be the best possible stewards of the earth and be compassionate and respectful towards the diverse and beautiful elements of God’s amazing creation called earth.