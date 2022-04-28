Is it safe to follow Keto diet while fasting?

Although the diet may have shown benefits it may not be fit for everyone

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 11:52 PM

Keto is an extremely low-carb and high-fat diet that puts the body in a state of ketosis which in turn allows fats to be used for energy production in the absence of carbohydrates.

Although the diet may have shown benefits in terms of weight loss, improvement in insulin resistance, and management of epilepsy symptoms in affected individuals during non-fasting days, it may not be fit for everyone. Here are a few things to note:

• Since Ramadan fasting also enhances stored fat usage for energy, extreme restrictions on carbohydrates may make the fasting individual fatigued, irritable and tired.

• The introduction of Keto during Ramadan may not be sustainable due to the long hours of fasting. The lack of carbohydrates while breaking the fast may lead to Keto flu in many individuals.

• Due to the lack of grains, fruits and starchy vegetables, one may suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms, such as constipation and bloating.

• For people who already follow a Keto lifestyle, it could be easier to slide into Ramadan fasting but they also require special attention towards hydration, fibre intake, and vitamin and mineral consumption.

• It is wise to follow a healthy dietary pattern, which includes a balanced meal rich in anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals for optimal health and immunity.

– Fahmida Jafri, clinical dietitian, Thumbay University Hospital