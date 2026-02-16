Government employees in Umm Al Quwain will get three-day weekend during the holy month of Ramadan, according to an official circular issued by Amiri Diwan.

Under the new arrangement, government employees in the emirate will operate from Monday until Thursday, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday designated as the weekend throughout Ramadan.

The circular outlines the official working hours for government employees during the holy month, in line with efforts to provide flexibility and support work-life balance during the period of fasting and worship.

The directive was issued under the instructions of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

The move aligns with the UAE’s broader approach of adjusting working hours during Ramadan, allowing employees more time for family, prayer and community activities while maintaining the continuity of government services.