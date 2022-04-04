For the faithful, prayers are the daily hotline to God

Praying five times a day at fixed times is the fundamental duty of Muslims. A practical proof of our faith in Allah and His religion, salaah is a constant reminder to make Muslims mindful of God in their daily lives — personal, social and professional.

Islam is not a new religion as some non-Muslims think. It actually originated with the creation of the world. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the last messenger in a long chain of prophets. The earlier prophets were also commanded by Allah to establish prayer, as is evident from the Holy Quran. To Moses, God said: “Verily I am Allah: There is no god but Me: so worship Me only and establish regular prayer for My remembrance.” (Quran, 20:13-4).

Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) asked for support in his duty: “My Lord, make me one who establishes prayer and also my descendants.” (Quran 14:40).

Allah says elsewhere in the Holy Quran: “Salaah at fixed times has been enjoined on the believers.”

Thus, the importance of daily prayers can be gauged from what the Holy Quran says. Also, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “The first thing from their deeds that people will be called to account for on the Day of Judgement is prayer.”

There is no waiver of five obligatory prayers; it should be offered even during sickness, wartime, travel, etc, but there is a certain ease in its conduct. Then there are Sunnah prayers offered with the obligatory ones. In addition, we are recommended to offer other voluntary prayers. And Ramadan is the time to engage in them as much as possible so that they can be continued after the holy month as well.

During Ramadan, special late-night prayers are offered during which long portions of the Holy Quran are recited. These special prayers, known as Taraweeh, are an integral component of Ramadan. This is what prayers do to us, according to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): “Imagine a stream outside a person’s door and imagine that he bathes in it five times a day; do you think he would have any dirt on him?” The people said, “Not at all.” The Prophet (PBUH) then said, “The five daily prayers are like that: Allah wipes away the sins by them.” (Al-Bukhari, 528)