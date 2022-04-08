Fill your heart with peace by always remembering Allah

In the Holy Quran, Surah 33:41, it is commanded by Allah to remember Him abundantly. It is with the dhikr (remembrance) of Allah that hearts attain peace. In the holy month of Ramadan, more people pick up their prayer beads to perform dhikr, or pronouncements in remembrance of Allah. It should not only be felt as movement of your tongue, but also felt deep in your heart.

In Muslim nations, especially the GCC countries, elderly people are seen carrying beads and remembering Allah. Visitors to Saudi Arabia will never go back home without taking these colourful rosaries, called masbaha or, in India, tasbih, as gifts for close relatives.

Dhikr has no fixed time though it’s highly recommended after every daily prayer. When performed constantly, it creates a permanent bond with Allah.

Allah tells us in the Holy Quran: “Then remember Me, I will remember you.” (2:152). He also says: “Verily, in the remembrance of Allāh do hearts find rest.” (Ra’d 13:28).

Dhikr can be countless, but at certain times, some numbers are mentioned. Muslims use their fingers to count them or use masbaha or the physical counter. But most people prefer masbaha, especially during Ramadan. When a man said: “O Messenger of Allah, the ordinances of Islam are too many for me, so tell me something that I may cling to,” the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) replied: “Your tongue will continue to be supple by making mention of Allah.” (Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah).

There are so many ways of remembering Allah, taught to us by our Prophet (PBUH). When we glorify Him by saying Subhanallah (how perfect is Allah), when we praise Him by saying Alhamdulillah (all praise is for Allah), when we magnify Him by saying Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest), all this is dhikr. When we say Astaghfirullah (I seek Allah’s forgiveness), when we say La hawla wa la quwwata illa billah (There is no power nor might except with Allah), all this is dhikr.

It is for our salvation and for our own good that we remember Allah at all times, both in private and when amongst people. The men and women who remember Allah have been especially mentioned in the Holy Quran amongst the categories of people that are dear to Allah. We have been told about them: “And for men and women who engage much in Allah’s remembrance. For them has Allah prepared forgiveness and a great reward.” (33:35).

