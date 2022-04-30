Eid Al Fitr: Special dishes for the festival

From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
Ingredients
* Ginger-garlic paste 1 teaspoon
* Turmeric powder A pinch
* Salt to taste
* Onion (sliced) 1.
* Green chilies 3
* Cardamom 3
* Cloves 3
* Cinnamon stick (small) 2 pieces
* Bay leaves 2
* Water 3 cups
* Masoor dal 1/2 cup
* Rice 1 cup
* Mint leaves (Chopped) 1 tablespoon.
* Coriander leaves (chopped) 1 tablespoon.
* Ghee 2 tablespoons
* Oil 2 tablespoons
1. Soak the rice and masoor dal in separate bowls for 30 minutes
2. Heat oil in a pan, add bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, pepper. Roast it.
3. Add green chilies, sliced onions, salt, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste and cook this till the raw flavor is gone
4.Add rice, masoor dal, water, chopped mint and coriander leaves …
- Fistful of sesame seeds/til (dry roasted)
-1 Fistful of peanuts
-50gm dried tamarind (for tamarind water)
-4 Medium garlic cloves (peeled)
-A spoonful of fresh coriander leaves/cilantro
-A spoonful of fresh mint leaves
3 Medium fresh green chillies
-1/2 teaspoon Salt (as per taste)
-3/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
-2 Medium-dry red chillies
-5-6 medium fresh curry leaves
-3 tablespoon cooking oil (for tempering)
-1 Medium onion
Method
-Dry roast sesame seeds and peanuts
-In a blender add roasted sesame seeds, groundnut, garlic cloves, green chillies, salt, coriander and mint leaves. Make a fine paste by adding little water.
-Wash and soak the tamarind to make the tamarind pulp water.
-Take the ground paste in a bowl and add tamarind water to it, until a slurry is formed. To this add sliced onions.
-Now heat oil in a pan for tempering, add cumin seeds, dried red chillies and curry leaves. Allow to crackle and add this tempering to the sesame tamarind slurry made earlier.
Cover for 3 minutes.
-Til ka khatta is ready to be served.
* 3 tbsps ghee or oil
* 1 inch cinnamon stick
* 5-6 cloves
* 2 medium onions, sliced
* 3 tsp garlic paste
* 1.5 tsp ginger paste
* 1 tsp red chilli powder
* 1 tsp turmeric powder
* 1.5 tsps cumin powder
* 1 tsp garam masala
* 1 tsp coriander powder
* 500gm minced meat
* 1.5 cups water
* 3 green chillies
* 1.5 tsps salt
Method
1.Wash mutton kheema (mince) in a strainer and strain out the excess water
2. Add oil in a pressure cooker or cooking vessel and let it heat
3.Add sliced onions, green chillies and saute until the onions turn a light brown colour.
4.Add ginger-garlic paste and saute to get rid of raw smell. Add mutton kheema into it and roast well.
5.Roast until the kheema changes colour and there is no water remaining
From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
The public is invited to watch the event during the last days of the holy month on April 30 and May 1
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
Certain categories of people are advised to avoid attending public Eid prayers
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
Fasting helps us realise our true body needs and also strengthens the belief that less food is better for our minds and body
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
To enjoy the spirit of fasting and worship, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has highly recommended voluntary fasting throughout the year
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
He says the cool breeze from the sea and the misty air keeps him feeling fresh throughout
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Some camp outside the Philippine labour office overnight to get slots for the next day
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Neighbourhood recreational facilities to remain open from 8am to 1am
Ramadan 20221 day ago