Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Shawwal crescent moon spotted

Final announcement of the sighting will be made only after Maghrib prayer

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 4:38 PM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 4:56 PM

The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Abu Dhabi, the International Astronomy Center announced on Sunday. This means Eid Al Fitr would begin tomorrow, May 2 (Monday).

The astronomy centre added that the crescent was seen using the technique of astronomical imaging, and the moon could not be spotted with the naked eye due to dusty weather.

The moon was sighted at 03:10 pm from the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center. The distance of the moon from the sun is 6.5 degrees.

The final announcement will be made when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, takes a decision.

The public sector will observe Eid break in the UAE until Friday, May 6. Schools across the country have also announced long Eid holidays, and students will enjoy a 9-day break.

هلال شهر شوال 1443هـ كما تم تصويره نهارا قبل قليل من أبوظبي وبصعوبة نظرا للأجواء المغبرة، بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي التابع لمركز الفلك الدولي، وقت التصوير الأحد 01 مايو 2022م الساعة 03:10 عصرا بتوقيت الإمارات. بعد القمر عن الشمس 6.5 درجة. #عاجل pic.twitter.com/3gOqAAdZkK — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) May 1, 2022

