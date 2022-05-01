Some budget-friendly last-minute Eid shopping places in Dubai
The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Abu Dhabi, the International Astronomy Center announced on Sunday. This means Eid Al Fitr would begin tomorrow, May 2 (Monday).
The astronomy centre added that the crescent was seen using the technique of astronomical imaging, and the moon could not be spotted with the naked eye due to dusty weather.
The moon was sighted at 03:10 pm from the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Center. The distance of the moon from the sun is 6.5 degrees.
The final announcement will be made when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, takes a decision.
The public sector will observe Eid break in the UAE until Friday, May 6. Schools across the country have also announced long Eid holidays, and students will enjoy a 9-day break.
