Eid Al Fitr gift ideas: A box full of healthy treats for loved ones

From special entertainment offers to family-focused activities, here's how to make the most out of the holidays
Ramadan 20225 hours ago
Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner and what better way to visit near and dear ones than with a gift box. UAE based NutsArabia.com offers a wide range of exclusive personalised boxes for both corporates and consumers.
The boxes are packed with top quality nuts, dried fruits, and dates. They are made of premium quality packaging, keeping in mind hygienic factors in line with the accreditation from HACCP Certification.
More than 20 different varieties of gift boxes are available for Eid Al Fitr and delivery is free throughout the UAE via the online portal www.nutsarabia.com.
Dates from Saudi Arabia are available in both loose as well as gift boxes, and include popular varieties like Ajwa, Khudri, Majdool, Mabroom, Safawi, and Sagayi.
“The unique personalised corporate gift box is one of our best sellers, especially for corporates who want to celebrate events with employees and for consumers who are looking to gift healthy snacks,” says, Nazeer Aval, CEO and co-founder of NutsArabia.com.
"Company logos, name and greetings can be embossed on the gift packs for Eid,” he added.
For details, go to nutsarabia.com/ramadan-gift-box
