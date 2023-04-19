Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai private schools to close from tomorrow; KHDA announces start of holidays

The UAE has called upon all Muslims in the country to help spot the Shawwal crescent on the evening of Thursday, April 20, which will mark the end of the holy month

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 3:53 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 3:59 PM

Private schools across Dubai are set to close from tomorrow to mark the start of the long Eid Al Fitr weekend. The emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) took to Twitter to announce that the Eid break for private schools would begin from Thursday, April 20, and would last until the 3rd of Shawwal.

"From the whole team at KHDA", the tweet added, "we hope you have a wonderful break."

Last year, students in the emirate enjoyed a particularly long holiday, as the Eid break took place from May 2, 2022, to May 9, 2022. Including weekends, this amounted to a total of 9 days off.

The UAE has called upon all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening (April 20), which corresponds with Ramadan 29 (1444 AH) in the Islamic calendar.

Sighting the Shawwal crescent would signify the end of the holy month of Ramadan and would also mark the beginning of Eid Al Fitr. The UAE's moon sighting committee has requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166, to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.

If the moon is spotted on Thursday, April 20, Eid will be declared on Friday, April 21. If the moon is not sighted, then April 22 will be the start of Eid. Residents in the UAE will get a four-day or a five-day break, depending on the date the crescent is seen.

