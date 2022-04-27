Eid Al Fitr 2022: Holidays for Abu Dhabi schools announced

Schools will be closed from Monday, May 2

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 1:52 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 2:05 PM

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced the Eid break for private and Charter Schools students across Abu Dhabi.

“Schools will be closed on Monday, May 2-6, and reopen the following week, on Monday, May 9,” Adek said in a statement.

“All students must be free of any Covid-19-related symptoms and maintain their Green status on Al Hosn app in accordance with their age category.”

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.

