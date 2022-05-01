Eid 2022: Chinese community in UAE donates Iftar meals worth Dh132,000

Dubai-based Chinese companies have donated more than Dh63,000 to the 1 Billion Meals initiative

Published: Sun 1 May 2022

The Chinese community in the UAE has been at the forefront of Iftar donations this year.

Many Chinese nationals, including students in Dubai, have participated in the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

This year the Chinese Consulate, with the overseas Chinese community and Chinese students in Dubai, have donated Iftar meals worth more than Dh132,000 to Community Development Authority (CDA) which is a new high in recent years.

Additionally, he noted according to incomplete data, Chinese companies based in Dubai have donated more than Dh63,000 to support His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's 1 Billion Meals initiative.

Wishing the citizens and residents of the UAE a blessed Eid al Fitr, Consulate General of China in Dubai His Excellency Li Xuhang's said, "Nowadays, we are going through a time of unprecedented global changes and a once-in-a-century pandemic. Humankind need to work together and help each other more than ever. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, China and the UAE government have been working together closely with a high-level mutual trust to fight the pandemic. The people from both countries have been helping each other through all the ups and downs."

He highlighted how both countries are committed to multilateralism.

He also underlined that the Consulate General of China in Dubai has been organizing Ramadan donation events in the past few years, aiming to provide assistance to people in need, spread warmth and confidence and enhance the China-UAE friendship.

"China and the UAE have made plenty of significant achievements fighting Covid-19. The friendship between the two countries is proven to be firmer through the pandemic. China and the UAE have established a comprehensive strategic partnership. Both countries have common goals and are committed to multilateralism."

"China has proposed to build a community with a shared future for mankind, while the UAE has always been advocating inclusiveness and co-existence. China and the UAE have similar philosophy for development, which is even more precious and significant in today's unstable and challenging world," Xuhang said.

"As Covid-19 has not yet been defeated, we hope that Chinese nationals and local workers could keep alert and be careful about the pandemic. We wish everyone a very happy, healthy, and peaceful Eid Al Fitr holiday, and we are looking forward to our final triumph over the Covid-19."