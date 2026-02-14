Ramadan 2026: Karama's street food festival back with 100 restaurants, Dh5 dishes

This year, when the cannons fire to signal the end of a fasting day, Karama's Sheikh Hamdan Colony will transform into a magical open community kitchen. The aroma of sizzling kebabs will waft far and wide as the chatter of families sharing meals, and friends gathering to catch up grow loud.

Now in its fourth year, the Ramadan Street Food Festival returns from February 19 to March 18, and it's bigger and tastier than ever before. This year, the festival be set across two locations: flavour lane and culinary crossroads at Karama Park. It will be connected by a walkable food trail. There will be several new initiatives: community long table iftars, roaming entertainments and carnival zone for children. The festival is expected to welcome over 70,000 people this year.