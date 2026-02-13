Dubai's Ramadan 2026 calendar: Fireworks, drone shows to light up skies post iftar

Dubai has unveiled its official calendar for Ramadan in Dubai, rolling out a month-long programme of cultural events, community gatherings, and destination experiences designed to bring residents and visitors together throughout the holy month.

Part of the wider Season of Wulfa, which begins with Hag Al Laila and continues through Eid, the Ramadan programme is built around the values that define the month — reflection, generosity and togetherness. Across neighbourhoods, malls, cultural venues and waterfront destinations, the city will host activations that fit naturally into daily life, especially in the hours after iftar.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said this year's focus is on creating simple, welcoming moments that allow people to connect with the spirit of Ramadan in ways that feel accessible and meaningful.

Evening experiences across Dubai

Ramadan Street Food Festival

The Sheikh Hamdan Colony will be transformed into a lively hub with curated selection of food vendors and family-friendly entertainment from February 16 to March 15.

Ramadan by the Bay

Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall will host drone shows, live cultural performances, a Ramadan market, and lantern parades from February 18 to March 28. It will also host a Ramadan market and communal dining, alongside a special edition of the IMAGINE show.

Ramadan prayer timings

Ramadan fireworks at Al Seef and Dubai Creek

Daily fireworks at Al Seef and Dubai Creek will light up the night sky from February 19 to March 19, creating shared public moments that bring communities together in celebration throughout the month.

Ramadan drone show

A coordinated drone light show will present a visual spectacle inspired by Ramadan themes, creating a contemporary interpretation of the season through technology and storytelling in the night sky from February 19 to March 19.

Ramadan Reflections (Atyaf Ramadaniyah) at Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall

Bigger than before, a series of visual and cultural installations will take place across 10 locations from 19 February to 22 March, presenting artistic expressions inspired by the spiritual essence of the Holy Month. The installations are designed to complement the evening atmosphere of Ramadan through light, form, and reflective storytelling in public spaces.

Ramadan at City Walk

Evening programming at City Walk, from February 17 to March 18, will create a relaxed post-Iftar environment centered on gathering, cultural interaction, and dining. The activation combines ambient décor, light cultural activities, and extended evening experiences, reflecting Ramadan’s social rhythms within an open-air lifestyle destination.

Ramadan at The Beach, JBR

From February 10 to March 22, evening-led activations will take place across The Beach, JBR, introducing ambient décor and light cultural elements along the waterfront. The experience creates a relaxed post-iftar setting that encourages gathering and shared time in an open-air coastal environment.

Ramadan at City Centre Mirdif

A seasonal activation will transform City Centre Mirdif into a neighbourhood gathering space from February 20 to March 7, combining cultural touches and evening programming to support shared moments and community connection within a local retail destination.

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai

A family-friendly cultural programme will unfold across Expo City Dubai from February 22 to March 17, bringing Ramadan traditions into a contemporary public setting. The experience combines cultural activities, storytelling, and community gathering moments designed to reflect the values of togetherness, reflection, and shared experience during the holy month.

Ramadan Wonders in Global Village

A seasonal programme will take place at Global Village, blending cultural entertainment, dining, and retail experiences inspired by the traditions of Ramadan. The activation from February 18 to March 18 will create an evening-focused environment where visitors can experience cultural performances, themed décor, and shared dining moments aligned with the spirit of the holy month.

ROOFLINE by DIFC (Till 31 March 2026): A curated rooftop dining and experiential destination will extend across the Ramadan period, bringing together homegrown culinary concepts, cultural programming, and evening social spaces within DIFC. As part of the programme, ROOFLINE will host CP Majlis, a three-week Ramadan exhibition delivered in partnership with Curated Playlist from 18 February to 9 March, featuring a rotating programme of dining experiences, retail activations, and cultural entertainment.

Layali Al Wulfa: Ramadan Gathering at Theatre of Digital Art

On February 28, an immersive cultural experience will take place at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), bringing together visual storytelling, light, and curated moments inspired by Emirati heritage and the values of togetherness and unity.

Designed as an evening gathering during Ramadan, the experience combines artistic installations, community-focused programming, and a mini market featuring local projects, creating a reflective environment that celebrates shared culture, connection, and the atmosphere of the Holy Month.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers Ramadan Majlis

A purpose-built evening majlis at the Terrace Between the Towers will offer a culturally immersive Ramadan experience centered on Emirati hospitality from February 16 to March 19. Guests can experience traditional Arabic coffee rituals, bakhoor fragrance, and a menu inspired by Emirati culinary heritage, alongside live Oud performances and soft traditional melodies that shape a calm, reflective atmosphere throughout the evening.

Asateer Ramadan Tent at Atlantis, The Palm

A large-scale Ramadan gathering space will return, offering a traditional majlis-style environment for Iftar and Suhoor from February 17 to March 18. The tent provides a structured setting for communal dining and social connection, reflecting the scale and shared nature of Ramadan evenings in Dubai.

Ramadan activations at Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre

Curated Ramadan activations will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Brand Centre at D3 from February 18 to March 19, introducing cultural elements and reflective moments within a contemporary lifestyle setting. The experience offers visitors an opportunity to engage with Ramadan themes through design-led programming and shared evening experiences.

Majlis Under the Stars at Jumeirah Al Naseem

An open-air beachfront Ramadan majlis will take place from February 19 to March 21 at Jumeirah Al Naseem, offering an intimate evening setting for Iftar and Suhoor by the sea. Set against the coastline, the experience brings together traditional culinary offerings, live Oud music, and the natural ambience of the beachfront, creating a refined interpretation of majlis culture that centres on shared dining, music, and quiet reflection during the Holy Month.

Ramadan District Season 4 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

A purpose-built outdoor destination will bring together dining, retail, and cultural experiences from February 28 to March 15. Designed as an evening gathering space, the activation reflects contemporary expressions of Ramadan traditions through food, social interaction, and cultural engagement.

Season of Wulfa — Shop, Scan & Win

A citywide retail promotion will run till March 22 across participating Carrefour and Lulu stores, inviting shoppers to take part in a digital raffle through qualifying purchases. The activation connects Hag Al Leila, Ramadan, and Eid under the Season of Wulfa, encouraging everyday participation through simple in-store engagement.

A Symphony of Light

A series of light-based visual installations will unfold across Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall till March 23, creating reflective evening moments inspired by the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan. The experience uses illumination and visual storytelling to complement the slower rhythm of the Holy Month within shared public spaces.

Partner activations

A series of government-led activations will take place throughout Ramadan in Dubai across cultural venues, public spaces and community destinations. These initiatives are designed to encourage reflection, support social cohesion and offer families and communities meaningful ways to engage with the values of the holy month.

Planned activations include:

Souq Ramadan, delivered by Dubai Municipality, offering a community-focused experience that brings together heritage displays, cultural activities, food stalls, children’s entertainment and handcrafted products

Ramadan-themed cultural and community programmes organised by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Museum of the Future, and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, across public, heritage, and neighbourhood spaces, including educational activities, family-oriented experiences, and initiatives supporting giving, volunteering, and charitable engagement

Cultural Entertainment Programs featuring Bu Tbailah and solo musicians across Global Village, City Walk Mall, Mall of Emirates, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Eyal Al Freej initiative by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, encouraging children to regularly perform prayers in mosques across Dubai, with a ‘passport’ documentation system (19 February - 20 March).

Steps of Life initiative transforming participants' daily steps into charitable contributions through smart tracking across different neighbourhoods (19 February - 20 March)

Further details regarding dates, locations and individual experiences will be announced in due course.

Cultural, community and neighbourhood experiences

Ramadan in Dubai will be brought to life across neighbourhoods and community spaces through experiences that reflect how the holy month is traditionally observed and shared. From intimate cultural moments to larger community gatherings, these initiatives highlight the role of Ramadan in strengthening social bonds and reinforcing a shared sense of belonging.

Programme highlights will include:

Evening community and neighbourhood experiences after Iftar across the city, including cultural storytelling, creative activities, and shared meals that reflect values of hospitality, generosity, and social connection.

Hatta Ramadan Tournament at Hatta Sports Club, bringing community sports engagement to mountain neighbourhoods.

Traditional Butbailah entertainment at Hatta Heritage Village, showcasing authentic Emirati cultural performances.

Steps of Life community walking initiative encouraging social connection through charitable step-tracking.

Eyal Al Freej mosque-based programme strengthening children's spiritual connection during Ramadan.

Mall, retail, and destination activations

Major malls, retail destinations and lifestyle hubs across Dubai will mark Ramadan in Dubai through thoughtfully curated activations. These are:

Ramadan décor, installations and themed programming across key destinations.

Extended mall opening hours during Ramadan, allowing families and communities to gather and spend time together after Iftar.

Season of Wulfa in Circle Mall (2 February - 23 March 2026).

Season of Wulfa in Ibn Battuta Mall (2 February - 23 March 2026).

Tickit Ramadan Rewards programme with Dubai Holding partners (13 February - 22 March 2026).

SAMRA ‘Under The Same Moon’ immersive in-store experience at Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, and Mall of Emirates (16 February - 18 March 2026).

Downtown Dubai Ramadan Nights creating evening ambience experiences in Downtown Dubai (16 February - 22 March 2026).

Emirates Skywards Ramadan Campaign - Win 100,000 Skywards Miles and more (16 February - 22 March 2026).

Ramadan at Palm Jumeirah Mall (18 February - 22 March 2026).

Themed Ramadan activations and programming at Dubai Mall (18 February - 22 March 2026).

Programming marking the transition from Ramadan into Eid in Dubai.

Gastronomy, hospitality and attractions

Dining, hospitality and lifestyle destinations across Dubai will extend the observance of Ramadan into everyday spaces through curated experiences that reflect the traditions and values of the Holy Month.

Initiatives will include:

Ramadan dining experiences and seasonal menus across restaurants and hospitality venues.

Cultural and community-focused hotel activations.

Family-friendly experiences at attractions and destinations.

Experiences aligned with the spirit of generosity and hospitality.

Gastronomy, hospitality, and attractions.

Hotel iftars and staycations:

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Iftar buffet at Spice Tree Urban Eatery (Till 19 March 2026).

Ramadan 2026 Careem (13 February - 17 March).

JA The Resort - Shared tables and serene stays with 81 Restaurant (16 February - 18 March 2026).

Madinat Jumeirah - Ramadan Majlis Garden at Fort Island (18 February - 18 March 2026).

Madinat Jumeirah - Al Majlis at Madinat Arena (18 February - 18 March 2026).

Embers Dubai at Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre (19 February - 20 March 2026).

Mina Seyahi Resorts - Diverse Iftar experiences across The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort (19 February - 21 March 2026).

JA Ocean View Hotel - Generous Iftars and seaside staycation at Aqua Restaurant & OIA Greek Restaurant (23 February - 18 March 2026).

Restaurants and dining experiences:

Shalwa at Museum of the Future (16 February - 17 March 2026).

The Restaurant at Address Sky View - Enchanting Iftar buffet (16 February - 18 March 2026).

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia at Madinat Jumeirah - Michelin-recognised dining experience (16 February - 18 March 2026).

Jun's restaurant (16 February - 19 March 2026).

Al Fanar Restaurant at Dubai Festival City - Ramadan set menu (17 February - 18 March 2026).

Al Fanar Seafood Market, Al Barsha - Iftar in Emirati private dining room (17 February - 18 March 2026).

Break Your Fast with Khadak (17 February - 19 March).

The Daily Restaurants – ‘Pass it on’ Iftar at all Rove Hotels (17 February - 19 March 2026).

Novikov Café Dubai Mall - Special Ramadan sharing menu at Fashion Avenue (17 February - 20 March 2026).

Shalwa at Dubai Mall (18 February - 18 March 2026).

Rang Mahal on Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay (18 February - 18 March 2026).

Kitchen6 on Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay (18 February - 18 March 2026).

MiMi Mei Fair Dubai - Ramadan Iftar menu (18 February - 18 March 2026).

Jamavar Dubai at Address Residence - Elegant Iftar experience (18 February - 18 March 2026).

La Maison Ani Dubai - Ramadan Iftar menu for sharing (19 February - 19 March 2026).

Ganache - quiet poetry of Ramadan with 7 new chocolates (Till 23 March).

Healthy options:

Myprotein - Chosen Ramadan Strength online campaign (12 February - 28 February).

Organic Foods & Cafe - Ramadan offerings (till 14 February 2026).

Kcal - Moments worth sharing meal plans (16 February - 19 March).

Citywide lighting and decoration

As part of the Season of Wulfa, a unified visual identity will embrace Dubai, with themed lighting, flags and decorative elements displayed across key roads, public spaces, landmarks and gateways throughout the emirate.

Large-scale lighting installations, themed Ramadan lighting and designated lighting districts will create a warm citywide presence throughout Ramadan, extending into Eid in Dubai and reinforcing a cohesive seasonal identity shaped by reflection, generosity and togetherness.

Together, the Ramadan in Dubai programme reflects how the holy month continues to be lived across the city today, through a balance of tradition, shared experience, and everyday participation. Delivered as part of the Season of Wulfa, the programme brings together faith, culture, and community in ways that are grounded, inclusive, and reflective of Dubai’s social fabric, setting a thoughtful rhythm for the weeks leading into Eid in Dubai.