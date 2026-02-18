Dubai revises timings of public parks, landmarks for Ramadan 2026

Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours of public parks and recreational sites during the holy month of Ramadan.

Families and children can enjoy the best Ramadan activities across outdoor venues in the emirate during the holy month, which officially began on February 18 in the UAE after the crescent was sighted the previous evening.

Ramadan prayer timings

Check out the timings across parks and landmarks in Dubai below: