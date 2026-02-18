Dubai revises timings of public parks, landmarks for Ramadan 2026
- PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 3:07 PM
Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours of public parks and recreational sites during the holy month of Ramadan.
Families and children can enjoy the best Ramadan activities across outdoor venues in the emirate during the holy month, which officially began on February 18 in the UAE after the crescent was sighted the previous evening.
Check out the timings across parks and landmarks in Dubai below:
Al Mamzar Park: 8am to 11pm
Al Safa park: 12pm to 10pm
Mushrif Hub: 6:30am to 12pm
Al Khawaneej Park, Zabeel Park and Mushrif National Park: 9am to 12am
Mountain Biking Track, Hiking Trail and Cubs Track: 6:30am to 6pm
Children's City: 9am to 4pm
Residential parks and plazas: 8am to 1am
Quranic Park: 9am to 12am (park); 1pm to 9:30pm (Cave and Glass House)
Dubai Frame: 10am to 7pm
Lake Parks: 8am to 2am; includes Al Twar Pond Park; Al Nahda Pond Park; Al Khawaneej Pond Park; Al Barsha Pond Park; Ghadeer Al Tair Lake; Lime Lake Park; Al Twar Pond Park; Al Nahda Pond Park; Al Khawaneej Pond Park; Al Barsha Pond Park; Ghadeer Al Tair Lake.