Dubai Police announces Ramadan Games 2026 with Dh700,000 in prizes

Dubai Police has announced the launch of Ramadan Games 2026, a large-scale sporting initiative set to take place from February 20 to March 11 across six locations in the emirate, offering prize money exceeding Dh700,000.

The event will feature 25 competitions and is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants and visitors, with the participation of more than 20 community entities.

The announcement was made during a media briefing, where officials highlighted the initiative's focus on strengthening community bonds, encouraging physical activity during Ramadan, and promoting positive engagement among residents.

Speaking at the briefing, Colonel Abdul Basit Ali Abdulrahman said the Ramadan Games reflect Dubai Police's commitment to fostering stronger ties with the community.

"The Ramadan Games 2026 reflect our commitment to strengthening community bonds through positive and meaningful engagement during the holy month," he said.

He added that the initiative is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all segments of society.

"This initiative is not limited to professional athletes. We welcome youth, families, and residents of all ages to take part and experience the spirit of togetherness,” he noted.

Organised under the theme aligned with Dubai Police's message, “Smart. Secure. Together.”, the Games aim to combine competitive sport with social cohesion throughout Ramadan.

With prize money exceeding Dh700,000, authorities expect strong participation across the 25 championships and competitions.

"The prize pool is intended to encourage healthy competition and recognise excellence, while preserving the values of discipline, respect and unity that define the holy month,” Colonel Abdul Basit said.

In addition to sporting contests, the programme will integrate community-focused initiatives such as the Happiness Village' and protection-themed sports activities.

"Through collaboration with more than 20 community entities, we are reinforcing our message Smart. Secure. Together. The Games are a shared effort to enhance wellbeing and social cohesion across Dubai,” he added.

Officials emphasised that the Ramadan Games aim to support physical and mental well-being during the holy month by offering structured sporting activities that align with Ramadan’s values of balance and community connection.