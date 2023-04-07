Dubai: 1 Billion Meals campaign gets Dh6.5 million contribution from Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD

The initiative aims to develop sustainable solutions and measures to fight hunger

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 6:37 PM

Emirates Islamic and Emirates NBD announced a donation of Dh6.5 million towards the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to develop sustainable solutions and implement effective measures to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world.

An Inspiring Initiative

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD and Chairman of Emirates Islamic, said: “This campaign maximizes the efficiency of charity efforts through organised group contributions to help fight hunger, and is a true reflection of the UAE’s message of giving and generosity to the whole world."

Sustainable generosity

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign further establishes the UAE’s role as an active contributor to efforts of fighting hunger and facing humanitarian challenges regionally and globally.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, among which is the fight against hunger, the campaign is the latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ portfolio of dozens of humanitarian and charity projects around the world.

Donation channels

To make donations and contributions to the endowment fund, institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

ALSO READ: