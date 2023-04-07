Dubai: 1 Billion Meals campaign gets Dh6.5 million contribution from Emirates Islamic, Emirates NBD

Awareness lectures in worker’s languages are given by community police as well as preachers hosted by the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirates
Emirates Islamic and Emirates NBD announced a donation of Dh6.5 million towards the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign aims to develop sustainable solutions and implement effective measures to fight hunger and support underprivileged populations around the world.
Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD and Chairman of Emirates Islamic, said: “This campaign maximizes the efficiency of charity efforts through organised group contributions to help fight hunger, and is a true reflection of the UAE’s message of giving and generosity to the whole world."
The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign further establishes the UAE’s role as an active contributor to efforts of fighting hunger and facing humanitarian challenges regionally and globally.
In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, among which is the fight against hunger, the campaign is the latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ portfolio of dozens of humanitarian and charity projects around the world.
To make donations and contributions to the endowment fund, institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.
ALSO READ:
Awareness lectures in worker’s languages are given by community police as well as preachers hosted by the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirates
Crane operators share the challenges of doing their job so high up in the sky as they build skyscrapers during the month of fasting
Fans are convinced Fiorentina defender stopped play to help the midfielder have Iftar during stoppage time
Originating in England, this classic baked dish is a casserole with layer of cooked meat and vegetables, topped with mashed potatoes
7 changes a fasting person’s body goes through and why some of them may actually be good for health
The purpose of organising the Iftar was to reach out to people and help them learn more about the holy month
The captain and teammates showed fans glimpses of their journey to Islam's holiest site
A Middle Eastern delicacy, the recipe for Thareed differs slightly from country to country