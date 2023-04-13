'Can't believe Ramadan is ending': UAE residents dedicate themselves to worship, late-night prayers

Tomorrow could be the last Friday of the holy month, and hundreds of faithful are going to mosques to offer Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers in congregation

Faithful offer the special late-night prayers, Qiyam-ul-layl at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Photo by Shihab

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 7:12 AM

With Ramadan 2023 coming to an end, many residents feel a sense of loss as they reflect on how quickly the holy month has passed. However, they are committed to making the most of the remaining days by dedicating themselves to prayer, reciting the Quran, and reflecting on their relationship with the Almighty.

Ugandan expat, Joshua Muwonge, who recently reverted to Islam, has committed to taking advantage of the remaining days. They aim to deepen their connection with the divine and make the most of Ramadan's fleeting opportunity. He and his friends spend most of their time in mosques in Deira.

Tomorrow could be the last Friday of the holy month, but how I wish it wasn't, that I could accumulate great good deeds, said the Ugandan expat. "Sometimes, I cannot believe that we have just a handful of days remaining," said Muwonge.

"These last ten days of Ramadan are the most blessed, and we have already reduced our work and activities that consume our precious time. These ten days are for the Almighty," said Muwonge adding that he and his friends will be resting and sleeping only for four hours.

Joshua Muwonge, with his friends Fahad Ssengooba, Asuman, Adam, Raymond outside a mosque in Deira.

Fahad Ssengooba, Muwonge's friend who embraced Islam before the start of Ramadan, was lamenting that Ramadan was ending and shared his experience of observing the holy month.

"This is my first Ramadan. I always believed spending my day without a drop of water would be very difficult. But Allah made it easy for me. I recall the time before Ramadan when I couldn't skip lunch, which left me with no energy. And now I am fasting for over 14 hours," said Ssengooba.

"I am feeling the blessings of this month. And sadly, tomorrow may be the last Friday, and I want to make the most of my time," Ssengooba added.

Hundreds and thousands of residents are renouncing their sleep and going to mosques nationwide to offer late-night prayers in congregation. "These special prayers are offered only during the blessed month. And I urge residents to sacrifice their sleep and go to masjids to be rewarded abundantly by Allah," said Faris Hamdan, a Syrian expat in Sharjah.

"Every step you take towards a place of prayer is a good deed. Pray more sunnah and Nafl prayers, including Taraweeh and Tahajjud," added Hamdan.

Faris Hamdan

Many residents said there is still time to pile up some good deeds before the end of the holy month. "And with the blessed night of Laylat-al-Qadr, there is no time better than this night," said three friends, Khalid Muhammed, Muhammed Abbas, and Muhammed Mustafa, adding that they wish to experience another Friday in Ramadan 2023.

These Sudanese nationals sleep for three hours a day. "The number of good deeds performed multiplies 70 times. And if that good deed falls on Laylat-al-Qadr and Allah accepts it, the reward is equivalent to having performed the same act every day for over 83 years," said Khalid Muhammed.

The night of Laylat-al-Qadr, or the Night of Power — considered the Islamic calendar's holiest occasion — falls during the last ten nights of Ramadan. The holy Quran's first verses were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) this night. Although the exact date of Laylat-al-Qadr is unidentified, it is commonly thought to occur on one of the odd nights of the month.

