Abu Dhabi: Touch screen kiosks to be installed at 13 locations for charitable contributions

This will support funding innovative programmes and initiatives that address the social priorities in the Emirate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 8:33 PM

Ma'an has unveiled a campaign to provide citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi with tools to directly contribute to social initiatives.

Titled ‘For Our Community,’ the campaign runs for the entirety of the holy month. It allows members of the community to support projects that help Abu Dhabi address its social priorities and achieve a sustainable social impact.

The initiative is comprised of touch-screen kiosks installed at 13 locations including malls with visitors encouraged to give a financial contribution of AED 15 to help address social priorities related to healthcare and education in a quick and simple manner.

The contributions will support funding innovative programmes and initiatives that address the social priorities in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the campaign, Ma’an has installed kiosks at the following locations:

TAQA Group:

TAQA Group headquarters

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi headquarters

Al Ain Distribution Company, Al Ain headquarters

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):

Yas Mall

Mushrif Mall

Dalma Mall

Abu Dhabi Mall

The Galleria – Al Maryah Island

Shopping Malls:

Mushrif Mall

Al Wahda Mall

Khalidiya Mall

