Abu Dhabi: Touch screen kiosks to be installed at 13 locations for charitable contributions

Ramadan 2022: Makkah's Grand Mosque opens more than 100 doors to ease entry, exit of worshippers
According to the authorities, the new doors will help manage the rush, and avoid cases of suffocation and overcrowding
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Ma'an has unveiled a campaign to provide citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi with tools to directly contribute to social initiatives.
Titled ‘For Our Community,’ the campaign runs for the entirety of the holy month. It allows members of the community to support projects that help Abu Dhabi address its social priorities and achieve a sustainable social impact.
The initiative is comprised of touch-screen kiosks installed at 13 locations including malls with visitors encouraged to give a financial contribution of AED 15 to help address social priorities related to healthcare and education in a quick and simple manner.
The contributions will support funding innovative programmes and initiatives that address the social priorities in Abu Dhabi.
As part of the campaign, Ma’an has installed kiosks at the following locations:
TAQA Group:
TAQA Group headquarters
Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi headquarters
Al Ain Distribution Company, Al Ain headquarters
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB):
Yas Mall
Mushrif Mall
Dalma Mall
Abu Dhabi Mall
The Galleria – Al Maryah Island
Shopping Malls:
Mushrif Mall
Al Wahda Mall
Khalidiya Mall
ALSO READ:
According to the authorities, the new doors will help manage the rush, and avoid cases of suffocation and overcrowding
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Hussain Sajwani, Founder of Hussain Sajwani-Damac Foundation, said the the project will be conducted over a period of four months
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This one combines the goodness of vegetables with the creaminess of the dip
Ramadan 20221 day ago
With its new Zakat campaign, The Big Heart Foundation highlights the need to safeguard people’s dignity
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Islamic call for prayer will be given out by 'a number of different imams, all month long'
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Islam is not a new religion as some non-Muslims think; it actually originated with the creation of the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago
They exchanged Ramadan greetings and discussed ways to boost UAE residents' happiness
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The staff's responsibilities increase manifold, with hundreds of people visiting the hotel to enjoy an Iftar and Suhoor experience
Ramadan 20222 days ago