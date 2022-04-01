Ramadan 2022: Abu Dhabi announces timings for paid parking, buses, toll gates

The Integrated Transport Centre will also have reduced working hours

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced its service schedule during the Holy Month of Ramadan, including paid parking (Mawaqif) timings, the toll gate system implementation timings, and buses schedules.

Mawaqif service

In a statement issued on Friday, the ITC said Mawaqif parking fees would be applied during Ramadan as per the current timing, from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12am. The street parking will be free of charge on Fridays and public holidays.

Darb toll gate system

Toll fees timings will change during the month of Ramadan. Toll fees are applicable from 8am to 10am; and from 2pm to 4pm, from Saturday to Thursday to ensure smooth traffic flow during these busy timings during Ramadan.

Bus services

During Ramadan, Abu Dhabi City bus services will operate from 5am to 1am. Abu Dhabi Suburb bus services will operate from 5am to 12am throughout the week except for some services that will operate 24/7. These include routes 22, 54, 65, 67, 101, 110, A1 and A2.

In Al Ain city and suburban areas, the public bus service shall operate during Ramadan from 6am to 12am.

The frequency timing of most regional bus services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will remain the same. There will be a slight change in the bus frequency of some services inside Abu Dhabi Island and Al Ain city.

The public bus service at Al Dhafrah during Ramadan will operate at the current service hours with minimal changes. Buses shall cease service during iftar time.

Abu Dhabi Express services will operate from 6am to 11pm during weekdays and from 6am to 1am during weekends.

As regards, the on-demand bus service, the service shall be operational as usual from 6am to 11pm on all weekdays.

Customer’s Happiness Centres

The ITC Customer’s Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality will be working from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2.30pm, and on Friday from 9am to 12pm.

Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

