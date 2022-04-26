9-day Eid break in UAE: Radars, police patrols to monitor safety violations during holidays

Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 7:33 PM

Ras Al Khaimah police will deploy 80 patrol vehicles across the Emirate during the Eid break. Roads will also be monitored with radars and cameras to detect violations of the law.

This is being done to ensure the safety and security of residents during the celebration.

The patrolling vehicles will be present in busy areas like near malls, parks, mosques and tourist areas.

Major General Ali Abdullah Alwan, Commander in Chief, Ras Al Khaimah Police said that this will ensure the safety of residents and citizens, around the clock.

He added that the operations room is equipped to handle queries on the number 901 and emergencies on 999.

