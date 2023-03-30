5 Healthy No-Cook Suhoor Recipes you can make in under 5 minutes

For busy Suhoor mornings, try out one of these simple, yummy no-meat recipes that will keep you energised all day long!

by KT Team Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 10:46 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM

Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting during Ramadan, should ideally include foods that provide sustained energy throughout the day. These foods should be filling but easy to digest. However, if you are someone who doesn’t have the time or the energy to undergo the hassle of cooking an entire meal at Suhoor for you and your family, here are 5 simple, no-fuss recipes that will take you not more than 5 minutes to make! These recipes include no meat, so for those who don’t want to consume heavy meals in the morning, these easy Suhoor meals are perfect!

Chia seed pudding

Soak 2 heaped teaspoons of chia seeds in milk in a bowl and refrigerate. After a few hours of refrigeration, the mixture will attain a pudding-like texture. At Suhoor, add your favourite mix of fresh fruits (sliced strawberries, blueberries, bananas, grapes, etc.) Drizzle a bit of honey or a teaspoon of peanut butter or Nutella for some sweetness. You can also add granola, cornflakes, or nuts to the pudding for some delicious crunch.

Overnight oats

Combine 1/2 cup of rolled oats with 1/2 cup of milk (plant-based or otherwise), 1 tablespoon of honey, and a pinch of cinnamon sugar in a jar. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, top the oats with chopped nuts, fresh fruits, or seeds for added nutrition and flavour! You can mix and match the ingredients of your choice in your oatmeal, making it sweet or savoury according to your tastes.

Bonus tip: Baked oats are all the rage now. Blending and baking your sweet oatmeal will give you a cake-like breakfast meal that is both nutritious and filling.

Greek yoghurt parfait

Top a cup of Greek yoghurt with chopped fresh fruits such as bananas, berries, or mangoes. Drizzle with honey or maple or date syrup for sweetness. Add your favourite nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, etc.) into the mixture for an added kick of protein that will leave you feeling happy and ful.

Avocado Toast

Peel an avocado and mash it entirely. Toast a slice of whole-grain bread and spread it with the mashed avocado. Top with a sprinkle of salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. If you like it spicy, then you can add some crushed red chilli to it to amp up the flavour. If you want to take the toast up a notch, fry an egg into a nice crispy sunny side up and add it to the toast.

Smoothie Bowl

For many, eating a meal at the crack of dawn is a struggle. If you fall into this category, whip yourself up a nutritious smoothie bowl so you can drink it. Blend frozen fruits, Greek yoghurt or milk, and add a spoonful of nut butter or protein powder in a blender. Blend until the mixture is thick and pour into a bowl. Some topping options that you can add to your smoothie are nuts of your choice, protein-packed seeds like flax and sunflower, and a square of chocolate to add another layer of sweetness (if you want)!

Make sure to choose fruits that are in the same flavour profile and that are rich in antioxidants, like açai, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, bananas, and dates. Another bonus tip for sneaking in healthy leafy greens is adding leaves like mint, kale, and spinach into your smoothie, as you won’t be able to tell the taste. These regulate your blood pressure throughout the day and keep you cool!

Remember to drink plenty of water and avoid foods that are high in sugar or salt, which can cause dehydration and thirst. Also avoid eating overly spicy foods that contribute to acidity. Other foods to avoid during Suhoor are olives, fatty, or canned foods and foods that are too light to sustain you over the course of the fasting day. Experiment with these recipes and find out what works best for you. Happy Suhoor!