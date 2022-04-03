30 days, 30 meal ideas: Brand Dubai launches third edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide online

Thirteen local restaurants are participating in the initiative

By Wam Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 8:37 PM

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has partnered with several restaurants and cafes from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network to launch the third edition of the ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’, featuring more than 30 original recipes for 30 days.

The collaborative initiative brings a taste of Dubai’s vibrant gastronomic scene to the public, giving them a chance to recreate dishes served by the city’s restaurants. Curated by Brand Dubai, the digital guide presents simple-to-prepare Ramadan recipes developed by 13 participating outlets. The guide is part of Brand Dubai’s ‘efforts to raise the visibility of promising homegrown businesses.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai, said: "Brand Dubai is partnering with some of the most popular restaurants and cafes from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network once again to share a new list of recipes that have been designed with a new creative Ramadan twist.

"The guide is an annual initiative that seeks to not only inspire culinary creativity and share the joy of the Holy Month, but also support homegrown businesses expand their customer base and connect with Dubai’s food-loving community in innovative ways."

Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said: "The Ramadan Recipes Guide was designed to provide detailed instructions for whipping up delicious meals for the family during Iftar and Suhoor, including starter plates, soups, salads, main courses, burgers, desserts, and other refreshing drinks.

"Featuring an eclectic diversity of cuisines including Mediterranean, Emirati, Moroccan, Indian, American, French and Italian, the dishes combine nutritious and healthy ingredients, with some recipes also offering gluten free and vegan options."

Outlets participating in the initiative include: Butter Dessert Salon; Heal Café; Asma restaurant; Orfali Bros Bistro; Caya restaurant; Krave; Neighbors Café; Mirzam Chocolate; Two Neighbors; Mohalla Restaurant; Fenna Eatery; Teible; and Twice Burger.