Ramadan 2026: These 4 countries have already announced official start dates

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, several countries have announced the official start date, relying on astronomical calculations to determine the crescent moon.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with the start of each month traditionally determined by the sighting of the new crescent. While some countries rely on physical observation — using the naked eye or telescopes — others use scientific calculations to predict the moon’s position and visibility.

Ramadan prayer timings

While most countries have yet to confirm the start of Ramadan 2026, a few have already made official announcements:

Oman

Oman declared Wednesday (February 18) as the last day of the Hijri month of Shaban, and Thursday (February 19), as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Gulf country's Main Committee for Moon Sighting, the crescent will not be visible on Tuesday (February 17), in any governate, making the Moon sighting astronomically impossible.

Turkey

The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs has indicated that the crescent moon will not be visible on Tuesday (February 17, 2026), from any location in the Arab and Islamic world, nor from the Americas. Because of this, Turkey expects the moon to be sighted on Wednesday, with the first day of Ramadan beginning on Thursday (February 19).

Singapore

Singapore’s Islamic Religious Council, chaired by the country’s Mufti, has made a similar announcement, confirming that Ramadan will also begin on Thursday (February 19). The country noted that it is impossible for the crescent to be sighted on Tuesday and that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19.

Australia

Australia has also set the start of Ramadan for Thursday (February 19), the Australian Fatwa Council announced. The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, confirmed that while the first day of fasting falls on Thursday, the first night of Ramadan — including Taraweeh prayers — will be observed on Wednesday (February 18), after sunset, following consultations with imams nationwide.

The Australian Fatwa Council noted that the decision follows the principle of not accepting reports that contradict observable reality or scientific certainty. With astronomical data confirming that crescent sighting is impossible on Tuesday (February 17), Wednesday becomes the last day of Shaban and Thursday the first day of Ramadan.

Why Ramadan’s start date differs across the Muslim world

The beginning of Ramadan is not uniform worldwide due to differences in moonsighting methods. Generally, countries follow one of four approaches: