Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Watch: British-Muslim man performs adhan on London’s Tower Bridge

Web report/London
Filed on May 8, 2021

Kazi Shafiqur Rahman was part of an interfaith virtual iftar on Friday


Just as the sun set over the horizon on the last Friday of Ramadan, a British-Muslim delivered the adhan on London’s Tower Bridge.

Kazi Shafiqur Rahman, who was part of an interfaith virtual iftar on Friday, delivered the adhan in a style akin to Sheikh Ali Ahmad Mulla, head muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

“I am just an ordinary individual and for me to be blessed with such an opportunity is humbling,” he was quoted as saying in an Arab News report.

The entrepreneur has been perfecting the adhan since childhood and this has fueled the British-Bangladeshi’s passion for performing the adhan in public.

According to the report, The Tower Bridge adhan marked the end of an iftar hosted by Tower Hamlets Homes, the East London Mosque & London Muslim Center and Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:04
  • Fajr
    04:14
  • SHURUQ
    05:35
  • DHUHR
    12:18
  • ASR
    15:44
  • Maghrib
    18:56
  • Isha
    20:17

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210412&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419705&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 