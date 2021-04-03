Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE police warn of unlicensed charities

Warning issued against illegal fundraisers ahead of holy month of Ramadan.

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against falling for fraudulent ads and messages claiming to collect donations for charity.

The police said scammers prey on people’s religion and empathy, warning that unlicensed charities are punishable by law.

Under Article 27 of Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012, anyone who creates, manages or supervises one of these false charities could be fined between Dh250,000- and Dh500,000.

The police urged residents to channel their donations only via approved charitable institutions.

They also urged the community to report any scams on 800 2626; or SMS 2828; or via www.aman.gov.ae.