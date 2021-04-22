UAE's Ramadan food donation drive hits 100 million meals target in 10 days

Over 185,000 donors helped raise Dh100 million in 10 days to secure food parcels in 30 countries.

The UAE has achieved its goal of providing 100 million meals to the most needy and deserving families and people across 30 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

Over 185,000 donors helped raise Dh100 million in 10 days to secure food parcels in 30 countries. About Dh11 million was raised through the campaign's website, while Dh40 million was transferred via banks.

The country’s ‘100 Million Meal’ Ramadan campaign, which aims to provide food parcels to needy communities across 30 countries, has surpassed its target in 10 days and is powering ahead as massive donations continue to pour in.

The campaign raised over Dh100 million, equivalent to providing more than 100 million meals, as the tally counter on its website 100millionmeals.ae continues to move up nonstop with a flood of donations coming in from all sections of society - individuals, businessmen and corporates.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the drive, even after achieving its target, will continue throughout the holy month and maybe extended beyond depending on the donations received, a top official at the MBRGI told Khaleej Times.

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Office, told Khaleej Times: “Although we have reached 100 per cent of our target, we will not stop here. Since we are continuing to receive support for the drive, we will go beyong our 100 million meals target continuing till the end of the holy month and may even extend it beyond that. We have received a heartwarming response from a number of individuals who have responded to the campaign by making their donations through our website and through SMSes but the biggest donations came from corporate entities in the UAE (both public and private) along with a significant chunk of contributions coming in from businessmen and philanthropists in the country.”

Massive donations continue to pour in from individuals, businessmen and companies inside and outside the UAE since the Ramadan campaign launched on April 11 to provide food parcels that empower vulnerable communities to prepare their own meals. Every Dh1 donated helps provide one meal for beneficiaries in targeted countries across the world, Al Nuaimi reiterated.