Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE: 'You may be committing a sin by not taking Covid vaccine'

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 13, 2021 | Last updated on April 14, 2021 at 03.05 am
KT file photo by Shihab

Top UAE official says 78% mosque staff, including Imams, have received the vaccine.

Residents who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, but choose not to, risk committing a sin, a top official has said.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

Dr. Omar Habtoor Dheeb Al Darei, a member of the UAE Fatwa Council, explained that such residents might spread the disease to others and cause them harm. “This, despite the fact that they had the ability to prevent the spread of the disease (by taking the vaccine) or its effects.”

Also read:

Taking vaccine during fasting permissible, says Fatwa Council

He also noted that taking the Covid-19 jab while fasting is permissible and does not invalidate or break one’s fast.

Over 7,550 Imams and other mosque workers in the UAE have been vaccinated against Covid-19, another official said. This is more than 78 per cent of the mosque staff.

Covid patients 'prohibited' from attending Taraweeh, Eid prayers at mosques

Dr Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), said the authority aims to create a safe environment for worshippers so they can offer prayers without worrying about Covid-19.

Covid vaccine doesn't affect Ramadan fasting, say Islamic leaders

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Awqaf has been adhering to all the precautionary measures put in place by the competent authorities in the country to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said. “We have been coordinating with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in doing everything possible to ensure the safety and health of worshipers, including the continuous sterilisation of all mosques since they gradually re-opened.”

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210418&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419112&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 