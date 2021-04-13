- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 'You may be committing a sin by not taking Covid vaccine'
Top UAE official says 78% mosque staff, including Imams, have received the vaccine.
Residents who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, but choose not to, risk committing a sin, a top official has said.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Dr. Omar Habtoor Dheeb Al Darei, a member of the UAE Fatwa Council, explained that such residents might spread the disease to others and cause them harm. “This, despite the fact that they had the ability to prevent the spread of the disease (by taking the vaccine) or its effects.”
Also read:
Taking vaccine during fasting permissible, says Fatwa Council
He also noted that taking the Covid-19 jab while fasting is permissible and does not invalidate or break one’s fast.
Over 7,550 Imams and other mosque workers in the UAE have been vaccinated against Covid-19, another official said. This is more than 78 per cent of the mosque staff.
Covid patients 'prohibited' from attending Taraweeh, Eid prayers at mosques
Dr Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), said the authority aims to create a safe environment for worshippers so they can offer prayers without worrying about Covid-19.
Covid vaccine doesn't affect Ramadan fasting, say Islamic leaders
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Awqaf has been adhering to all the precautionary measures put in place by the competent authorities in the country to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said. “We have been coordinating with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in doing everything possible to ensure the safety and health of worshipers, including the continuous sterilisation of all mosques since they gradually re-opened.”
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli