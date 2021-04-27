- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Transition from Hindu to Muslim wasn't tough, says new convert
Whatever stress or negative thoughts I have vanish when I prostrate before Allah, says Vijayalakshmi.
Growing up in a Muslim neighbourhood, it wasn't difficult for Indian expat Vijayalakshmi to embrace Islam when she got married to a Muslim man in 2015.
After they moved to the UAE in 2015, Vijayalakshmi, who is now known by her Muslim name Fathima Noushad, took her Shahada once again.
Fathima, who is an anaesthesia technician at Medcare Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital in Dubai, says she was always very fond of the Islamic culture and wanted to know more about the religion as she had grown among many Muslims in her hometown Kerala.
“I had such positive influence of Muslims who were super kind, friendly, generous and gentle, that I think this was one reason I fell in love with a Muslim man and the transition from Hinduism to Islam was not difficult at all,” Fathima told Khaleej Times.
“People may think that I embraced Islam after marriage, but to be honest I would fast even when I was a Hindu. I learnt about Islam and its values from my friends and neighbours and my parents never stopped me. Since we were never a very religious Hindu family, my parents were okay when I told them about getting married to a Muslim.
“Although my parents and relatives are Hindus and my in-laws are Muslim, our families never had any clashes or issues due to religious differences. This is a huge relief for me, my husband and two kids, who get equal love from both their paternal and maternal families,” she said.
Although Fathima and her husband had done their Nikah (Islamic marriage) ceremony in India, they did it once again in the UAE to ensure their marriage was legally recognised in the country. She says she tries not to miss her five prayers and also recites the Holy Quran in English-Arabic script as she is yet to learn Arabic.
When asked what difference Islam has made in her life, Fathima said: “It has brought immense peace into my life. I feel so peaceful, calm and composed at all times now. Every time I pray and get up from my Salah, I feel so fresh. Whatever stress or negative thoughts I have vanish when I prostrate before Allah for Salah and I get up from the prayer mat feeling fresh and happy.” Fathima says she still has a lot to learn about Islam and says that whenever she gets time, she uses her phone to research and learn more about her new religion.”
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
Ramadan 2021
Transition from Hindu to Muslim wasn't tough: New ...
Whatever stress or negative thoughts I have vanish when I prostrate... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Revealed: Most common cause of accidents during...
Top official urges drivers to avoid driving when feeling sleepy or... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA revises truck ban...
The RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: This ambulance driver hasn't spent Ramadan...
For Mujeeb, this second Ramadan amid Covid is "drastically different" ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli