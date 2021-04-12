UAE Ramadan: Zakat money can be donated to 100 Million Meals drive

Dubai's Grand Mufti issues Fatwa

Muslims can contribute their Zakat to the 100 Million Meals campaign – the region’s biggest food donation drive — launched in the UAE.

Dr Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Grand Mufti, Director of the Ifta Department of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, issued a Fatwa to this effect.

The campaign aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during the holy month of Ramadan.

The campaign allows all people and organisations to contribute the cost of basic foodstuffs starting from Dh1 – or the equivalent cost of ingredients needed to prepare a meal in the lowest-income communities in beneficiary countries, including Uganda, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Angola, Jordan and Pakistan.

Dr Ahmed said it is permissible to pay Zakat in cash to purchase meals and feed the needy. He called on people inside and outside the country to take part in the drive.