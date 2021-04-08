Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE: Ramadan timings for govt employees announced

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 8, 2021
Photo: Wam

The Holy Month is likely to begin in the UAE on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday issued a circular determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during Ramadan.

The circular stated that the official working hours of ministries and federal entities during the Holy Month would be from 9am to 2pm.

It further stated that these timings may not apply to those whose work requires otherwise.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai announces new rules for praying in mosques

>> Ramadan 2021: UAE issues Covid-19 safety rules

Ramadan in the UAE is likely to begin on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210413&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419599&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 