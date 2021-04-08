UAE: Ramadan timings for govt employees announced

The Holy Month is likely to begin in the UAE on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday issued a circular determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during Ramadan.

The circular stated that the official working hours of ministries and federal entities during the Holy Month would be from 9am to 2pm.

It further stated that these timings may not apply to those whose work requires otherwise.

