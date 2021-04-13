UAE Ramadan: Special police motorcycles to monitor Covid violations

Special police motorcycles have been deployed to monitor Covid safety violations in Ras Al Khaimah.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations, RAK Police, said patrolling would be stepped up on all roads and squares; and in front of mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

This would ensure a smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents.

The holy month of Ramadan began in the UAE today, April 13.

Police forces across the UAE have appealed to motorists to avoid obstructing traffic by parking randomly.