UAE Ramadan: Special police motorcycles to monitor Covid violations
Special police motorcycles have been deployed to monitor Covid safety violations in Ras Al Khaimah.
Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations, RAK Police, said patrolling would be stepped up on all roads and squares; and in front of mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.
This would ensure a smooth flow of traffic and reduce accidents.
#_ #GoldenJubilee#____#News_RAKpoliceghq pic.twitter.com/xHpdYHx2Ae— (@rakpoliceghq) April 13, 2021
The holy month of Ramadan began in the UAE today, April 13.
UAE: 'You may be committing a sin by not taking Covid vaccine'
Police forces across the UAE have appealed to motorists to avoid obstructing traffic by parking randomly.
