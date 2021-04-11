Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 11.58 pm

UAE Ramadan scheme: Feed the needy for as low as Dh1

Sheikh Mohammed: Providing food during the holy month of Ramadan is the best we can give from the UAE to humanity.

For a donation of as low as Dh1, you can take part in the region's biggest food donation drive launched in the UAE on Sunday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the '100 Million Meals' campaign to provide food parcels for families and people in need across 20 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

An extension from last year's locally-held '10 Million Meals' campaign that empowered Covid-19-hit communities across the UAE, the '100 Million Meals' campaign will provide food support for the vulnerable in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Businessmen, companies and the public inside and outside the UAE are invited to make financial donations to the campaign that will distribute food parcels, sufficient to provide 100 million meals, in countries including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda and Egypt.

A donation of as little as Dh1 is enough to secure one meal for communities in the targeted countries.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "Four hours away from us are 52 million people battling hunger. We need to take urgent action to empower underserved communities.

"Today, we have the opportunity to send 100 million messages of peace from the UAE to 20 countries across the world."

Urging the public to do their part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "We will work with humanitarian organisations, companies, entities and humanitarians to join us in securing 100 million meals to bring a sense of safety to underserved homes across the world."

"Providing food during the holy month of Ramadan is the best we can give from the UAE to humanity.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed many populations into an economic despair and pushed us, at the same time, to be more compassionate and giving."

He stressed the need to unify efforts and leverage necessary resources to combat world hunger.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will carry out the campaign in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, humanitarian and charity organisations in beneficiary countries, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), and UAE federal and local entities.

How to donate

Companies, businessmen and individuals from all over the world can donate any amount starting from Dh1 through the website www.100millionmeals.ae or through a bank transfer to Dubai Islamic Bank account with IBAN no.:AE080240001520977815201.

Donations inside the UAE can also be made through SMS (Etisalat and Du) by texting "Meal" to numbers listed on the website depending on the number of meals selected for donation.

The campaign's call centre will receive big donations via toll free number 8004999.

Why you should donate

More than 820 million people are undernourished globally, including 52 million people across the MENA region. Malnutrition contributes to about 45 per cent of deaths in children under 5 years of age. Hunger claims a child's life every 10 seconds; it causes more deaths than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

Besides joining global efforts to combat world hunger, the '100 Million Meals' campaign also aims to raise awareness on reducing food waste and to promote responsible food consumption.

Although global food production is sufficient to feed 10 billion people, an estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted globally each year - one-third of all food produced for human consumption - amounting to $2.6 trillion.

One-fourth of the food wasted globally could be enough to feed 870 million people.

The campaign aims to foster solidarity and promote individual and corporate responsibility, encouraging all segments of the society to take up philanthropy as an integral part of their lifestyle.

It also reflects the UAE's humanitarian principles and dedication to aiding the vulnerable through swift action. The UAE has dedicated major resources to combating hunger and malnutrition, being named the world's fifth largest donor to the World Food Programme, with 2019's contributions amounting to $270 million.