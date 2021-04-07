- EVENTS
UAE Ramadan rule revised: Curtains not required for Abu Dhabi food outlets
The establishments will be allowed to provide catering services as per usual practice during the holy month of Ramadan.
No curtains or hoardings will be required for restaurants and food outlets in Abu Dhabi this Ramadan, the authorities clarified on Wednesday, revoking the previous directive issued recently.
In a new statement posted on its website, the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi) said the directions laid down in its circular no 14/2021 have been amended, aligning them with existing practices at tourism and hotel establishments. Ramadan is expected start on April 13 or 14, depending on the sighting of the moon.
“The establishments will be allowed to provide catering services as per usual practice during the holy month of Ramadan without installing curtains or covering facades,” the DCT said in the new circular. “The above amendment revokes the previous direction issued in this regard.”
The DCT had on April 4 issued a circular to hotels, restaurants, and eateries in Abu Dhabi, detailing the directives regarding serving food during Ramadan. The circular was mandating the outlets to instal curtains or cover their facades during the fasting hours. This rule has been updated in the latest statement.
