UAE Ramadan: Opening hours for livestock, fish markets announced in RAK
The central abattoir will be open from 6am until 6pm.
The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department on Friday announced the opening hours of the emirate’s markets and slaughterhouses during the holy month of Ramadan.
The central abattoir Al Falaih will be open from 6am until 6pm, while for Ras Al Khaimah Slaughterhouse and Al Ghayl, it will be from 6am until 12pm.
The Ras Al Khaimah Fish Market and the Dakdaga Fish Market will receive customers from 6am to 12pm, while Al Mairid will be open from 1pm to 9pm.
The livestock market’s operating hours will be from 6am to 6pm, while the one at Al Dara border crossing will run from 9am to 7pm.
The municipality called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures as they shop for their needs this holy month.
